Noticias de hoy Sánchez concluye una investidura plagada de obstáculos y giros del PSOE, y marcada por el bloqueo político y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 7 de enero de 2020

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este martes 7 de enero de 2020.

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, abandona el hemiciclo al final de la segunda jornada del debate de su investidura

El candidato socialista, Pedro Sánchez, abandona el hemiciclo al final de la segunda jornada de su investidura / EFE

Sánchez concluye una investidura plagada de obstáculos y giros del PSOE, y marcada por el bloqueo político

Desde que el líder socialista entrara en funciones han tenido lugar una repetición electoral, la sentencia del procés o las inhabilitaciones de Torra y Junqueras por parte de la Junta Electoral Central.

Unidas Podemos, ante el reto de gobernar en minoría sin decepcionar a la izquierda

Podemos nació del 15-M, la movilización de indignados que criticaba tanto al PSOE como al PP. Si la investidura de Sánchez sale adelante, el grupo confederal entrará en el Gobierno y se enfrentará a "límites" y "contradicciones" sobre sus políticas.

El Parlamento Europeo reconoce a Junqueras como eurodiputado pese a la decisión de la JEC

La Eurocámara informa a través de un comunicado de que el dirigente de ERC puede tomar posesión de su escaño.

EH Bildu recomienda un plan 'antitamayazo' en la investidura de Sánchez

"Las fuerzas que vamos a abstenernos para no bloquear la investidura quizás tendríamos que decidir llevar a cabo un plan" para que no se materialice "ese sabotaje de las extremas derechas", ha explicado Jon Iñarritu.

Las derechas alientan el 'tamayazo' y aluden a la intervención de las Fuerzas Armadas

PP y Ciudadanos cuestionan la legitimidad del candidato socialista e incitan al transfuguismo a los diputados del PSOE para evitar que Pedro Sánchez sea presidente. Hermann Tertsch (Vox) llega a mentar al Ejército para frenar un "proceso golpista".

