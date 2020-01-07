Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este martes 7 de enero de 2020.
Sánchez concluye una investidura plagada de obstáculos y giros del PSOE, y marcada por el bloqueo político
Desde que el líder socialista entrara en funciones han tenido lugar una repetición electoral, la sentencia del procés o las inhabilitaciones de Torra y Junqueras por parte de la Junta Electoral Central.
Unidas Podemos, ante el reto de gobernar en minoría sin decepcionar a la izquierda
Podemos nació del 15-M, la movilización de indignados que criticaba tanto al PSOE como al PP. Si la investidura de Sánchez sale adelante, el grupo confederal entrará en el Gobierno y se enfrentará a "límites" y "contradicciones" sobre sus políticas.
El Parlamento Europeo reconoce a Junqueras como eurodiputado pese a la decisión de la JEC
La Eurocámara informa a través de un comunicado de que el dirigente de ERC puede tomar posesión de su escaño.
EH Bildu recomienda un plan 'antitamayazo' en la investidura de Sánchez
"Las fuerzas que vamos a abstenernos para no bloquear la investidura quizás tendríamos que decidir llevar a cabo un plan" para que no se materialice "ese sabotaje de las extremas derechas", ha explicado Jon Iñarritu.
Las derechas alientan el 'tamayazo' y aluden a la intervención de las Fuerzas Armadas
PP y Ciudadanos cuestionan la legitimidad del candidato socialista e incitan al transfuguismo a los diputados del PSOE para evitar que Pedro Sánchez sea presidente. Hermann Tertsch (Vox) llega a mentar al Ejército para frenar un "proceso golpista".
