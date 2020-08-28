Estás leyendo: Sanidad añade 9.779 nuevos casos de coronavirus, 3.829 de ellos en las últimas 24 horas

Sanidad añade 9.779 nuevos casos de coronavirus, 3.829 de ellos en las últimas 24 horas

Según Sanidad, en los últimos siete días han fallecido en España 129 personas. De ayer a hoy el total de fallecidos ha aumentado en 15.

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha publicado este viernes la actualización de las cifras de contagios, hospitalizaciones y fallecimientos por coronavirus en España. De ayer a hoy la cifra total de personas contagiadas ha aumentado en 9.779. De estos casos, 3.829 corresponden a los registrados en las últimas 24 horas.

De esta forma, España suma 439.286 contagios desde que comenzó la pandemia y han perdido la vida 29.011 personas en el territorio por covid-19.

En los últimos 7 días han muerto en nuestro país 129 personas y de ayer a hoy el total de fallecidos ha aumentado en 15.

Madrid es la comunidad que más contagios acumula con 3.441, de los que 1.153 se han detectado entre ayer y hoy.

En el día de hoy, se ha conocido que el Gobierno ha dado luz verde al primer ensayo clínico de una vacuna contra el coronavirus. Salvador Illa, ministro de Sanidad, ha anunciado que además de España, participarán en este ensayo otros dos países europeos, Bélgica y Alemania. El ensayo en España se realizará en los hospitales madrileños de La Paz y de La Princesa y en el Hospital Marqués de Valdecilla de Santander. Durará dos meses y contará con 190 voluntarios españoles.

Ha sido la Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios del Ministerio de Sanidad la que ha autorizado este primer ensayo clínico en nuestro país para una vacuna anticovid. Dicha vacuna, denominada Ad26.COV2-S, es de la farmacéutica belga Janssen, que pertenece al grupo Johnson & Jonhson.

