Público
CONGRESO DE LOS DIPUTADOS

Sigue en directo el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados 

El Pleno se reúne hoy para decidir la convalidación o derogación de los reales decretos-leyes de medidas urgentes para la Reforma Laboral, entre otros asuntos.

Yolanda Díaz
La vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno, Yolanda Díaz, el miércoles en el Congreso. Chema Moya / EFE

Sigue en directo la sesión plenaria aquí: 

