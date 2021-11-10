Estás leyendo: Los transportistas convocan un cierre patronal antes de Navidad ante el "abandono" del Gobierno

Los transportistas convocan un cierre patronal antes de Navidad ante el "abandono" del Gobierno

El paro está previsto del 19 al 22 de diciembre. "Solo un cambio radical y urgente por parte del Gobierno y clientes podría evitar este conflicto", ha alertado el departamento de Mercancías del Comité Nacional del Transporte por Carretera.

Un camión circula por la estación de mercancías Abroñigal, a 7 de abril de 2021, en Madrid. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

Será en vísperas de Navidad. El paro patronal ya ha sido fijado por el Comité Nacional del Transporte por Carretera (CNTC), a través de su Departamento de Mercancías, entre los días 19 y 22 de diciembre. Fechas sensibles previas a las festividades de fin de año a las que habrá que sumar los problemas de suministro a nivel global.

El objetivo de la patronal del transporte no es otro que alzar la voz ante el "estado de abandono por parte del Gobierno". Un abandono que se ha alargado en el tiempo y que les ha obligado a emprender las movilizaciones tras "agotarse la paciencia del sector y los canales razonables de negociación, a lo que se une la absoluta falta de sensibilidad por parte de nuestros clientes".

Unos clientes que, dice el comunicado, "se aprovechan de la posición de dominio que le concede la vigente regulación del contrato de transporte de mercancías por carretera, que está provocando incluso un enorme problema de falta de conductores profesionales, ante el trato degradante e inhumano en las condiciones en las que realizan su trabajo".

Las reivindicaciones, que se remontan varios años atrás y que no han sido debidamente atendidas, pasan por la prohibición de que los conductores realicen la carga y descarga de los camiones, la no implantación de la Euroviñeta, la aplicación obligatoria de la cláusula de revisión del coste del combustible o la construcción de áreas de descanso seguras para los profesionales.

"Solo un cambio radical y urgente por parte del Gobierno y clientes podría evitar este conflicto", ha alertado el departamento de Mercancías del CNTC. 

