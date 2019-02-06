Público
Emojis La lista de 'emojis' de 2019 incorpora 230 nuevos iconos que incluyen personas con discapacidad e inclusión de género y raza

Esta nueva lista destaca la aparición de varios iconos que representan a personas discapacitadas, como personas en silla de ruedas, orejas con audífonos, personas sordas, brazos mecánicos y perros o bastones guía.

Algunos de los 'emojis' incluidos en la lista de 2019./UNICODE

La lista de emoticonos aprobada por el consorcio de Unicode en 2019 suma 230 nuevos iconos a los ya existentes para el teclado de los dispositivos móviles que incluyen representación de personas con discapacidad y nuevos diseños con inclusión de género y raza.

El blog de Unicode, un estándar de codificación de caracteres, muestra los nuevos 'emojis' que se añadirán a los ya existentes en los teclados este 2019. La nueva tabla de iconos, Emoji 12.0, añade 59 diseños completamente nuevos junto con 171 nuevas variantes de género y tono de piel, lo que suma un total de 230 nuevos iconos.

Entre los nuevos diseños se pueden encontrar 59 iconos totalmente nuevos como un flamenco, un planeta con anillos, un perezoso, un waffle, más corazones de colores, y nuevos objetos representativos de culturas como un sari, un 'rickshaw', un banjo o un vaso de mate.

Sin embargo, de este nuevo grupo de iconos destaca la aparición de varios que representan a personas discapacitadas, como personas en silla de ruedas, orejas con audífonos, personas sordas, brazos mecánicos y perros o bastones guía. Estos emojis ya fueron propuestos por Apple el pasado mes de marzo.

