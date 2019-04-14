Una estudiante gallega de Ingeniería desarrolla un sistema para prevenir la muerte súbita infantil

Una estudiante gallega de Ingeniería Biomédica, de 19 años, ha desarrollado un sistema para tratar de prevenir la muerte súbita de los menores de un año. Su nombre es Iria Ollero y es la creadora del sistema Baby Safety, que consiste en cuatro dispositivos que se complementan entre sí y que miden la temperatura, la posición y el pulso de los pequeños.
El objetivo es ayudar a los padres a controlar los factores de riesgo que pueden provocar la muerte súbita de los menores de un año. La Asociación Española de Pediatría de Atención Primaria explica que en España este tipo de muerte, del que se da en 1-3 de cada 1.000 recién nacidos. Se conocen los factores de riesgo, pero desconoce qué causa este tipo de muerte.
El proyecto de Ollero, tal y como ella misma explicó a ABC, consiste en que los padres puedan controlar tres de los parámetros que están consideras como factores de riesgo de la muerte súbita: la posición del bebé en la cuna (debe estar boca arriba), su temperatura (evitar un arropamiento excesivo) y el pulso del bebé.
El sistema ideado por esta joven gallega está compuesto por cuatro dispositivos y tiene un coste de producción de 170 euros. No obstante, la joven advierte de que en caso de que se comercialice los costes de producción podrían bajar a menos de 100 euros. Ahora mismo, Ollero está en contacto con dos empresas para hacer realidad sus dispositivos porque sabe que tienen salida.
