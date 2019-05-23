Público
Instagram La web de Instagram expuso números de teléfono y direcciones de 'e-mail' durante cuatro meses

Entre los afectados se encuentran miles de cuentas, que incluyen tanto a usuarios privados de la red social, algunos de ellos menores de edad, como cuentas de marcas y de empresas.

La aplicación de Instagram. PIXABAY

El sitio web de la red social Instagram ha expuesto durante cuatro meses información personal de las cuentas entre la que se encuentran números de teléfono y direcciones de correo electrónico asociadas, según ha alertado el científico de datos David Stier.

El fallo de seguridad se emplazaba en el código de la página web de Instagram, y se ha utilizado para recopilar bases de datos con información personal de usuarios y cuentas, como ha recogido el portal Cnet.

El código fuente de la página de algunos perfiles de Instagram incluía la información personal de las cuentas, de manera que esta se cargaba a través de los navegadores web, aunque por el momento se desconoce su utilidad.

Entre los afectados se encuentran miles de cuentas, según Stier, que incluyen tanto a usuarios privados de la red social, algunos de ellos menores de edad, como cuentas de marcas y de empresas.

La información expuesta en el código de Instagram incluía números de teléfono y direcciones de correo electrónico asociadas a las cuentas, que estuvieron expuestos al menos durante cuatro meses, desde octubre de 2018. En febrero Stier reportó el problema a Instagram, que lo solucionó en marzo.

El código vulnerable de la red social permitía a los cibercriminales recopilar listas con información de contactos, y podría relacionarse con el caso de la base de datos descubierta esta semana con información de 49 millones de influencers.

