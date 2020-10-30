madrid
El próximo sábado 31 de octubre, coincidiendo con Halloween, se podrá ver la Luna Azul o Blue Moon, un fenómeno natural que no podrá verse igual hasta 2023.
A pesar del nombre la luna que se podrá ver el próximo 31, no será de color azul, será como el resto de las lunas, con un color entre grisáceo y blanco.
La NASA explica que este fenómeno se produce cada dos años y medio y que no tiene nada que ver con el color del satélite.
La peculiaridad de esta luna es que será la segunda llena de este mes, un fenómeno que ocurre porque los ciclos lunares son de 29,5 días, por lo que cuando una luna coincide al principio del mes, es posible ver dos lunas llenas en un mismo mes.
Este mes de octubre de 2020 la primera tuvo lugar el día 1 y la segunda llegará este fin de semana, por lo que este año 2020 se verán 13 lunas llenas en lugar de 12.
