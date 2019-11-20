Público
Luz verde para la construcción de un Telescopio de Treinta Metros en La Palma

La ciencia española podrá disponer del 10% del uso del observatorio para sus propias investigaciones astrofísicas.

Proyecto de Telescopio de Treinta Metros en La Palma

Desde La Palma se podrá observar el universo. Tanto es así, que la isla ha dado luz verde para la construcción de un Telescopio de Treinta Metros (TMT) de 18 plantas que situará a España a la vanguardia de la ciencia. El proyecto llega, sin embargo, después de que la primera ubicación para su construcción, Hawái, se convirtiera en inviable por la gran oposición del movimiento indígena.

Después de que el municipio canario de Puntagorda haya dado el visto bueno al plan, sólo falta que el consorcio que está detrás del proyecto –formado por universidades de EEUU junto a Japón, Canadá y China– ordene la construcción de esta gigantesca herramienta científica. En cualquier caso, se espera que las máquinas puedan empezar a trabajar para levantar el telescopio en torno a la primavera de 2020, según informa El País

La edificación del telescopio podría brindar a La Palma de una oportunidad científica única que se extendería durante 50 años, tiempo de vida útil que tiene estimado el aparato. El telescopio supone una oportunidad para la comunidad científica española, que dispondría del 10% del tiempo de observación para realizar proyectos astronómicos propios

La opción de La Palma, no obstante, también ha contado con el rechazo de parte de los grupos ecologistas locales. De hecho, la asociación verde Ben Magec consiguió en su momento frenar el proyecto al denunciar la ausencia de declaración de impacto ambiental. Algo que, sin embargo, ya ha sido subsanado.

