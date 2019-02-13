Público
Marte La NASA da por "muerto" al 'Opportunity' tras una tormenta de polvo en Marte

El rastro del robot, que descubrió los indicios de agua en Marte y llevaba casi 15 años en el planeta rojo, se había perdido en junio de 2018

El 24 de marzo de 2014 el Opportunity se hizo un 'selfie'en Marte. (REUTERS)

La NASA dio este miércoles por perdido al robot Opportunity, que investigó la superficie del planeta Marte durante 15 años y que resultó dañado por una catástrofe natural.

Según los científicos de la Agencia Espacial Estadounidense (NASA), el aparato, que descubrió los indicios de agua en Marte, no sobrevivió a una enorme tormenta de polvo.

