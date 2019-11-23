Una bola de fuego surcó la noche del viernes los cielos de Huelva, Sevilla y Badajoz, a 54.000 kilómetros por hora, según han recogido los observatorios astronómicos La Sagra (Granada) y Sevilla. La bola de fuego fue grabada a las 20:53 horas de ayer, según ha precisado el investigador responsable del Proyecto Smart, el astrofísico José María Madiedo, del Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (IAA-CSIC).

El evento se produjo como consecuencia de la entrada en la atmósfera terrestre de una roca procedente de un cometa denominado 289P/Blanpain. El choque con la atmósfera a esta velocidad hizo que la roca se volviese incandescente, generándose así una bola de fuego que se inició a una altitud de unos 83 kilómetros sobre el suroeste de la provincia de Sevilla. Desde allí avanzó en dirección noroeste, atravesando la provincia de Huelva y adentrándose en Extremadura y finalmente se extinguió a unos 68 kilómetros de altitud al suroeste de la provincia de Badajoz.

Esta bola de fuego ha sido registrada por los detectores del proyecto SMART desde los observatorios astronómicos de La Sagra (Granada) y Sevilla. Estos detectores operan en el marco de la Red de Bólidos y Meteoros del Suroeste de Europa (SWEMN), que tiene como objetivo monitorizar continuamente el cielo con el fin de registrar y estudiar el impacto contra la atmósfera terrestre de rocas procedentes de distintos objetos del Sistema Solar. El proyecto SMART (Spectroscopy of Meteorids in the Athmosphere by means of Robotic Technologies) tiene como principal objetivo analizar la materia interplanetaria que impacta contra la Tierra.