Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

La NASA detecta una explosión de un meteorito sobre el mar de Bering diez veces mayor que la bomba de Hiroshima

El estallido, ocurrido en diciembre, se produjo a unos 25,6 kilómetros sobre la superficie de la Tierra. El meteorito viajó a través de una área "no muy lejana" de las rutas utilizadas por aviones comerciales.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen del meteorito que impactó en la ciudad rusa de Cheliábinsk en 2013. - YOUTUBE

Imagen del meteorito que impactó en la ciudad rusa de Cheliábinsk en 2013. - YOUTUBE

La NASA dio este lunes a conocer la explosión de un meteorito en la atmósfera de la Tierra ocurrida en diciembre que fue diez veces más poderosa que la bomba atómica lanzada sobre Hiroshima (Japón) en 1945. El estallido, que fue detectado por los satélites militares de EEUU, sucedió sobre el mar de Bering, frente a la península de Kamchatka, una zona remota de Rusia.

Según la NASA, esta explosión fue la segunda más fuerte de su tipo en los últimos 30 años y es el meteorito más grande en llegar a la atmósfera de la Tierra desde el que impactó en Cheliábinsk (Rusia) en 2013. En ese caso, la onda expansiva del impacto causó casi 1.500 heridos.

El asteroide que impactó sobre el mar de Bering en diciembre recorrió la atmósfera a una velocidad de 32 kilómetros por segundo, siguiendo una trayectoria de siete grados. El meteorito explotó a unos 25,6 kilómetros sobre la superficie de la Tierra, con una energía de impacto de 173 kilotones, según los datos de la NASA.

A pesar de que no llegó a impactar con el mar, los expertos de la NASA han estimado que la explosión fue diez veces superior a la que descargó la bomba atómica lanzada en Hiroshima por instrucción del entonces presidente de EEUU, Harry Truman. Ese ataque nuclear contra el Imperio de Japón provocó la muerte de más de 20.000 soldados y unos 100.000 civiles en la ciudad japonesa.

Medios especializados han informado de que el meteorito viajó a través de una área "no muy lejana" de las rutas utilizadas por los aviones comerciales que vuelan entre América del Norte y Asia, por lo que los investigadores han preguntado a las aerolíneas por si hubo avistamientos del evento.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas