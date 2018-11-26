Un científico y su equipo de investigación de la Universidad de Shenzhen (China), aseguran haber creado los primeros bebés genéticamente modificados. Según ha informado el experto He Jiankui, Lulu y Nana nacieron hace unas semanas con el ADN cambiado, después de haber sido concebidas por inseminación artificial.

Como publica este lunes El País, el científico ha aplicado una técnica de modificación de genes denominada CRISPR. Asegura haber conseguido prevenir una posible infección del Virus de la Inmunodeficiencia Humana (VIH).

El resultado de esta modificación no ha podido ser contrastado por otros expertos en el sector. Tampoco ha sido publicado por ninguna revista especializada en ciencia.

En un vídeo en el que el investigador explica por qué eligieron comenzar por la prevención de esta enfermedad y no otra, He Jiankui afirma que la protección contra el VIH "requiere la más sencilla operación genética, eliminando algunas letras del ADN". El experto asegura que otras enfermedades como el cáncer familiar o la distrofia muscular, son mucho más complicadas de prevenir.

El método de edición de genes que llevó a cabo el equipo de investigación de Shenzhen no está permitido en Estados Unidos, ya que cabe la posibilidad de que las modificaciones del ADN pasen a futuras generaciones, según ha informado la agencia The Associated Press.

Junto a los padres de las dos niñas primeras en someterse a la modificación genética, hay otros doce más que esperan el mismo tratamiento para sus hijos. En todas las parejas el varón es seropositivo.