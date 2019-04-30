Público
Público

28A Elecciones Generales 2019

ver todos los resultados

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Whatsapp e Instagram Miles de usuarios de Whatsapp e Instagram vuelven a sufrir problemas de conexión

La aplicación de mensajería propiedad de Facebook y la red social registran problemas de conexión en España y en otros países europeos, en especial Reino Unido y los Países Bajos, durante la mañana de este martes.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
WhatsApp e Instagram sufren una nueva caída masiva | EFE

WhatsApp e Instagram sufren una nueva caída masiva | EFE

La aplicación de mensajería WhatsApp, propiedad de Facebook, y la red social Instagram registran problemas de conexión en España y en otros países europeos, en especial Reino Unido y los Países Bajos, durante la mañana de este martes, según recoge el sitio que reporta caídas de servicio Downdetector.

Los problemas en las aplicaciones propiedad de Facebook, que han comenzado a reportarse pasadas las 7 de la mañana, afectan especialmente a WhatsApp, donde un 51% de los usuarios han tenido dificultades para enviar y recibir mensajes y un 43%, problemas de conexión. Por el momento, ni WhatsApp ni Facebook ni Instagram han informado de ninguna incidencia en las populares aplicaciones. 

El mapa de reportes de la plataforma muestra una incidencia en torno a las mayores ciudades españolas, concentrada especialmente en las provincias de Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla y Valladolid, mientras que fuera de España se observan reportes también en Alemania.

En el caso de la red social Instagram, los usuarios de la plataforma han reportado también problemas que en España se han concentrado en las zonas de Madrid y Barcelona, pero que han tenido un mayor impacto a nivel europeo en Reino Unido y en Países Bajos.

En la mayoría de casos, los usuarios que han denunciado problemas han visto afectado el funcionamiento del 'feed' de noticias de la aplicación, en el 61% de casos.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas