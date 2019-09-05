Público
Albert Pla presenta 'Juerga catalana 2', nueva canción y videoclip sobre el 'procés' catalán

El cantautor estrena una nueva canción inspirada en el proceso soberanista y en los hechos del 20 de septiembre de 2017 delante de la Consejería de Economía. Letra corrosiva y melodía aniñada; un combo que no falla de la mano de Pla.

Un instante de 'Juega catalana 2'.

El cantautor Albert Pla sorprende de nuevo con la publicación de Juerga catalana 2, una nueva canción y videoclip inspirados en el procés y en los hechos del 20 de septiembre de 2017 delante de la Consejería de Economía de la Generalitat

Esta nueva canción llega justo antes que este octubre (del jueves 10 al domingo 20 de octubre) Albert Pla vuelva con su espectáculo Miedo a la Sala Barts de Barcelona. El espectáculo, un musical multimedia, con textos teatrales, tecnología de vanguardia y música de Refree y el propio Pla, es un viaje íntimo y personal que arranca en la infancia, va hasta más allá de la sepultura y recorre las sensaciones y emociones que produce el miedo.

Miedo, que se ha estrenado en Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, continúa su gira por todo el Estado español, recalando en los próximos días en las localidades de Reus, Cádiz, El Prat de Llobregat, Olot, Basauri, Elche y Donostia. Un reguero de actuaciones para las que ya puedes reservar tu butaca

