Alberto Fernández El candidato a la presidencia de Argentina Alberto Fernández impartirá una conferencia magistral en el Congreso 

El peronista, cabeza de lista de la coalición Frente de Todos, ha sido el candidato más votado en las primarias del pasado 11 de agosto.

03/09/2019.- El peronista Alberto Fernández, tras impartir una clase magistral en la Universidad Camilo José Cela. Fernández. EFE/David Fernández

El peronista Alberto Fernández, el candidato presidencial de Argentina más votado en las primarias del pasado 11 de agosto, dará este jueves una conferencia magistral en el Congreso de los Diputados. El acto, programado para las 18.00 horas, tratará sobre América Latina y Europa: desafíos del proceso de integración

Fernández comenzó este martes una visita a España, en la antesala del inicio formal de la campaña para las elecciones presidenciales del próximo 27 de octubre. Impartió una clase de comunicación política en la Universidad Camilo José Cela de Madrid y después se reunió con la presidenta del Banco Santander, Ana Botín. 

El candidato a presidente por el Frente de Todos, coalición que aglutina el kirchnerismo y con el resto del peronismo, afirmó este martes a Efe que, aunque venció con claridad a su principal oponente, el actual presidente Mauricio Macri, en las primarias de agosto, "nunca hay que darse como ganador", de cara a los comicios del próximo mes. 

