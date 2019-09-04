El peronista Alberto Fernández, el candidato presidencial de Argentina más votado en las primarias del pasado 11 de agosto, dará este jueves una conferencia magistral en el Congreso de los Diputados. El acto, programado para las 18.00 horas, tratará sobre América Latina y Europa: desafíos del proceso de integración.
Fernández comenzó este martes una visita a España, en la antesala del inicio formal de la campaña para las elecciones presidenciales del próximo 27 de octubre. Impartió una clase de comunicación política en la Universidad Camilo José Cela de Madrid y después se reunió con la presidenta del Banco Santander, Ana Botín.
El candidato a presidente por el Frente de Todos, coalición que aglutina el kirchnerismo y con el resto del peronismo, afirmó este martes a Efe que, aunque venció con claridad a su principal oponente, el actual presidente Mauricio Macri, en las primarias de agosto, "nunca hay que darse como ganador", de cara a los comicios del próximo mes.
