Max Wright, uno de los protagonistas de la popular serie de televisión de los años 80 ALF, falleció este miércoles, según informó el medio especializado en noticias de famosos TMZ.

Familiares dijeron a TMZ que el actor, quien interpretó a Willy Tanner, el padre de la familia que acogió al peludo extraterrestre, murió en su casa en Hermosa Beach, a las afueras de Los Ángeles, California.

Wright, que tenía 75 años, libró una batalla contra el cáncer durante muchos años.

Al actor, nacido en Detroit (Michigan), le fue diagnosticado un linfoma en 1995, que permaneció en estado de remisión durante mucho tiempo.

En agosto del año pasado la productora Warner Bros. Television planteaba recuperar la serie

La esposa del artista, Linda Ybarrondo, con quien se había casado en 1965 y tenía dos hijos, falleció en 2017 a raíz de un cáncer de mama.

Además de actuar en cuatro temporadas de ALF, Wright participó en programas como Buffalo Bill, Cheers, Misfits of Science, Dudley y The Norm Show, recordó la publicación.

El intérprete también hizo parte de películas como All That Jazz, Reds, The Sting II, Soul Man, The Shadow, entre otras.

Con cuatro temporadas y 103 episodios emitidos entre 1986 y 1990, ALF giraba en torno a la llegada de un simpático extraterrestre a la vida de una familia ordinaria y fue un hito de la televisión estadounidense de los años 80.

En agosto del año pasado, el portal especializado TVLine informó que la productora Warner Bros. Television planteaba recuperar ALF.

Según los primeros detalles del proyecto, la nueva ALF se centraría en el regreso del personaje de Alf a la Tierra y presentaría a una nueva familia.

Tom Patchett y Paul Fusco, creadores de ALF, están involucrados en este nuevo show, de acuerdo al medio especializado The Hollywood Reporter.

En junio de 2016, el actor Mihaly "Michu" Meszaros, que fue el encargado de dar vida al extraterrestre Alf, murió a los 76 años.

Nacido en Budapest en 1939, Meszaros fue un intérprete y artista circense de apenas 0,83 metros de estatura.