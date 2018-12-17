Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Artistas callejeros Música callejera con auriculares: la nueva fórmula para sortear multas y quejas

Borja Catanesi ha comenzado a actuar por las calles de València con un equipo de diez cascos de música. De esta forma, el artista evita recibir más multas por contaminación acústica. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Borja Catanesi en la Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias - Twitter

Borja Catanesi en la Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias - Twitter

Cuando el músico Borja Catanesi toca en la calle, solo diez personas pueden escucharle. Con su equipo, una guitarra y una decena de cascos de música, el artista ha conseguido actuar en la calle sin molestar a los vecinos de València. 

"Es darle vuelta al asunto, a la normativa en este caso", ha dicho Catanesi en una entrevista a la Cadena Ser. El músico afirma haber sido advertido por la Policía Local más de una vez. Llegó a ser multado por contaminación acústica cuando los agentes le requisaron sus instrumentos. 

Para poder seguir tocando en la vía pública sin recibir quejas de los vecinos por el volumen en el que suena su equipo, Catanesi ha ideado esta nueva fórmula de música callejera. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas