Cuando el músico Borja Catanesi toca en la calle, solo diez personas pueden escucharle. Con su equipo, una guitarra y una decena de cascos de música, el artista ha conseguido actuar en la calle sin molestar a los vecinos de València.
"Es darle vuelta al asunto, a la normativa en este caso", ha dicho Catanesi en una entrevista a la Cadena Ser. El músico afirma haber sido advertido por la Policía Local más de una vez. Llegó a ser multado por contaminación acústica cuando los agentes le requisaron sus instrumentos.
Para poder seguir tocando en la vía pública sin recibir quejas de los vecinos por el volumen en el que suena su equipo, Catanesi ha ideado esta nueva fórmula de música callejera.
