Influenciado por artistas como DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, Diplo y Flume, sus producciones ya tienen una relevancia inusual para alguien con una carrera que sólo está empezando. Ha tenido varios números 1 en Beatport con diferentes sample packs. Muy pronto llegará Bam Bam, single en colaboración con Yall que nos hará bailar hasta desfallecer. Ahora mismo disfruta del éxito internacional de su versión de My Life Is Going On, tema central de la serie La Casa De Papel grabado junto a Cecilia Krull, que ha alcanzado el número 1 en la radio francesa, el top mundial de Shazam y que suma millones de escuchas en plataformas de streaming.



¿Cómo definirías tu música con una sola palabra?

Electropopmediterraneo

¿Un motivo por el que escucharte en directo?



En persona gano

Primer recuerdo musical



La banda sonora de 'Rey León'

¿Cuál es el disco que más suena en vuestra furgoneta?



No tengo furgoneta. De tenerla no faltarían temas como lisztomania, rome, lasso… del album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix

Una canción que hayas escuchado y te haya dado vergüenza ajena



Por el momento ninguna

La primera canción que compuse iba sobre...



No suelo componer la parte vocal de mis temas

Y la última sobre...



Sigo sin componer la parte vocal de mis temas

Si no me conocen, recomendaría que escucharan de mi discografía la canción…



Bam bam, mi próximo single, que esté disponible actualmente, mi remix de Hundred miles de Yall

¿Cuál es tu acorde preferido? Desarrolla la respuesta si lo consideras oportuno

No tengo ninguna predilección por ninguno, voy a lo que me apetece en cada momento

Filia, rareza o fetiche instrumental



Con que el ratón me funcione bien…

Objetivo realizable



Producir con Diplo y Cashmere cat

Sueño inalcanzable



Producir con Alizzz, jejeje

La definición más absurda que han hecho de ti



“El tipo este que aprieta los botoncitos”

La que deberían haber hecho...



“El tipo este que aprieta los botoncitos con sentido”

La anécdota o experiencia que contarás a tus nietos



He tenido un nº1 en Francia

Un grupo español olvidado digno de ser reivindicado



Muchos!

Acaba la frase:



Del mundo de la música cambiaría…

el "Collab bro?”

Los políticos son…

Muy políticos y mucho políticos

El mejor momento que he vivido en la música fue…

En Laon (Francia) pinchando para 23.000 personas

De pequeño quería ser…

Hasta que no descubrí la música no tuve un rumbo hacia nada en concreto

