Bernardo Atxaga, Premio Nacional de las Letras 2019

El escritor vasco Bernardo Atxaga ha sido galardonado este lunes con el Premio Nacional de las Letras Españolas 2019, que concede el Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte.
El premio, dotado con 40.000 euros, distingue el conjunto de la labor literaria, en cualquiera de las lenguas españolas, de un autor español cuya obra esté considerada como parte integrante del conjunto de la literatura española actual. En la última edición, el galardón recayó en la poeta Francisca Aguirre.
Atxaga (Asteasu, Guipúzcoa, 1951), considerado el máximo exponente de la narrativa vasca, se consagró con el libro de cuentos Obabakoak (1988), Premio Nacional de Narrativa en 1989 y llevado al cine por Montxo Armendáriz como Obaba (2005).
(Habrá ampliación)
