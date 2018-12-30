Público
Black Mirror 'Bandersnatch', el nuevo proyecto de Netflix en el que tú tomas las decisiones

El nuevo episodio de 'Black Mirror' ha desatado las opiniones de sus espectadores. Supone un nuevo giro en la narración audiovisual que aún está por ver si es positivo o negativo. 

Primera elección en Bandersnatch, la película de Netflix de elige tu propia aventura.

"¿Quieres Frosties o Sugar Puffs?". Así empieza Bandersnatch, el último lanzamiento de Black Mirror, que ha generado mucho ruido entre los espectadores. ¿El motivo? Puedes elegir las decisiones del protagonista durante la historia. 

Como esos cuentos infantiles de 'Elige tu propia aventura', Netflix apuesta por una aventura interactiva en la que el persona tendrá el devenir que tú le concedas. Una vez tomada la decisión, la historia no podrá retroceder. Como en la vida, los dictámenes se escriben con tinta indeleble. Aunque para evitar tragedias, puedes reiniciar la película... ¿o es un juego?

Pese a ser el proyecto que más ruido a hecho, en 2017 ya se lanzó en esta misma plataforma una aventura de El Gato con Botas donde podías seleccionar las decisiones de aquel gato adorable coprotagonista de la saga Shrek

Las opiniones han sido diversas y de todo tipo, y es que entre los que ya han visto el nuevo capítulo de Black Mirror se encuentran aquellos que quieren ver una historia sin tener que elegir y otros que les parece una innovación audiovisual única. 

Alex de la Iglesia, director de Las brujas de Zugarramurdi o El Día de la bestia, ha asegurado en su cuenta de Twitter de que es un hito revolucionario: "Bandersnatch es un nuevo tipo de narración que revolucionará el futuro", ha asegurado. "Mientras pobres diablos removemos patéticos el fondo de la olla narrativa intentando arrancar algo de sabor, veo Bandersnatch, lo último de Black Mirror. Y ha ocurrido. La ficción ha terminado por implosionar. Dios bendiga la nueva era que nos espera.

