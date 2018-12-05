Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Programa especial de 'Carne Cruda' ​'Carne Cruda' donará los beneficios de su programa en directo a las ONG de salvamento marítimo

El programa de radio 'Carne Cruda' celebra su 10º aniversario el próximo 12 de diciembre con un especial, en vivo y en directo, en el Teatro Fígaro, cuyos beneficios se donarán íntegramente a las ONG que participan en el programa.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Carne Cruda celebra su 10º aniversario el 12 de diciembre con un programa especial, en vivo y en directo, en el Teatro Fígaro

Carne Cruda celebra su 10º aniversario el 12 de diciembre con un programa especial en directo en el Teatro Fígaro

El programa de radio Carne Cruda celebra su 10º aniversario el próximo miércoles 12 de diciembre a las 20:30 horas, con un programa especial, en vivo y en directo, en el Teatro Fígaro.

El último programa de año, Carne Cruda, que no te lo cuenten, ven a verlo, se dedicará a las ONG de salvamento marítimo que operan en labores de rescate en el Mediterráneo, para visibilizar la importancia de su presencia en la zona y denunciar las carencias de los gobiernos a la hora de gestionar la llegada de los refugiados a Europa.

Para ello, Javier Gallego, reconocido presentador del programa, entrevistará a los representantes de las ONG de rescate marítimo Maydayterráneo, Médicos sin Fronteras y Open Arms. Finalmente, todos los beneficios recaudados con el especial se donarán íntegramente a las ONG que participan en el programa.

Con el toque crítico y analítico que caracteriza el programa, Javier Gallego, cerrará con la lectura del poema dedicado a todas aquellas personas que mueren a diario tratando de alcanzar las costas europeas: Como si nunca hubieran sido.

Las entradas para disfrutar de la radio en vivo y en directo ya están disponibles aquí, que no te lo cuenten, ven a verlo.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas