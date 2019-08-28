Público
La casa de papel Neymar confirma su fichaje por Netflix en 'La casa de papel'

El jugador ya anunció en noviembre del año pasado su incorporación a la serie, pero la ficción echó a rodar sin el delantero hasta que se aclarase la investigación sobre una supuesta violación que finalmente ha sido archivada por falta de pruebas.

Neymar durante un partido con el PSG. REUTERS/Archivo.

A menos de una semana para el cierre de mercado de pases en España y Francia, el futuro de Neymar está en el aire. Sin saber aún con qué camiseta le veremos sobre terreno de juego, el delantero ha confirmado su 'fichaje' por Netflix

Como ha anunciado el propio futbolista en redes sociales, se trata de un cameo en La casa de papel, una de sus series favoritas y una de las ficciones estrella en la manga de la plataforma de vídeo bajo "Pude cumplir mi sueño y formar parte de mi serie favorita. ¡Y ahora puedo compartir a Joao con todos vosotros! ¡Gracias, La casa de papel!", celebró Neymar.

El extremo se estrenará en el terreno de la ficción para interpretar a Joao, un monje brasileño que se hospeda en el monasterio en el que reside el equipo de 'El Profesor' y su debut tendrá lugar durante los capítulos 6 y 8 de la famosa producción.

Sin embargo, aunque ahora se confirma su participación oficial, la temporada final de la serie se estrenó este verano sin Neymar debido a las acusaciones de violación que pesaban sobre el brasileño. Por este motivo, aunque el jugador ya anunció en noviembre del año pasado su incorporación a la serie, la ficción echó a rodar sin el jugador hasta que se aclarara el caso, que finalmente ha sido archivado por falta de pruebas.

