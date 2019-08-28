A menos de una semana para el cierre de mercado de pases en España y Francia, el futuro de Neymar está en el aire. Sin saber aún con qué camiseta le veremos sobre terreno de juego, el delantero ha confirmado su 'fichaje' por Netflix.
Como ha anunciado el propio futbolista en redes sociales, se trata de un cameo en La casa de papel, una de sus series favoritas y una de las ficciones estrella en la manga de la plataforma de vídeo bajo "Pude cumplir mi sueño y formar parte de mi serie favorita. ¡Y ahora puedo compartir a Joao con todos vosotros! ¡Gracias, La casa de papel!", celebró Neymar.
Eu pude realizar meu sonho e fazer parte da minha série favorita. E agora eu posso compartilhar o João com todos vocês !— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) August 27, 2019
Gracias @lacasadepapel !#LCDP3 #nuevofichaje #lacasadepapel pic.twitter.com/fxwWieoP0N
El extremo se estrenará en el terreno de la ficción para interpretar a Joao, un monje brasileño que se hospeda en el monasterio en el que reside el equipo de 'El Profesor' y su debut tendrá lugar durante los capítulos 6 y 8 de la famosa producción.
Sin embargo, aunque ahora se confirma su participación oficial, la temporada final de la serie se estrenó este verano sin Neymar debido a las acusaciones de violación que pesaban sobre el brasileño. Por este motivo, aunque el jugador ya anunció en noviembre del año pasado su incorporación a la serie, la ficción echó a rodar sin el jugador hasta que se aclarara el caso, que finalmente ha sido archivado por falta de pruebas.
