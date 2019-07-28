Dani Mateo sustituirá a Frank Blanco como presentador de 'Zapeando'

Después de que Frank Blanco anunciara el pasado viernes que no seguiría al mando de Zapeando, LaSexta ha tardado poco en encontrar relevo. Dani Mateo será el nuevo presentador del programa de tarde de la cadena a partir de septiembre.
El periodista y humorista será el nuevo presentador en el arranque de la próxima temporada del programa, manteniendo, según indica la cadena, el "espíritu coral que ha caracterizado al espacio desde sus inicios".
Dani Mateo se incorporó a LaSexta en 2007 como colaborador de Sé lo que hicisteis..., el programa conducido por Ángel Martín y Patricia Conde. Desde entonces, ha sido uno de los rostros más importantes del humor de la cadena, participando en 'El intermedio' desde 2011.
Por su parte, Frank Blanco no ha dado más datos de su próximo destino, aunque el que fuera presentador de Zapeando ha salido de Atresmedia de mutuo acuerdo con el grupo para encarar un nuevo proyecto profesional.
De momento, Blanco seguirá al frente de Te la vas a ganar, el show radiofónico nocturno de EuropaFM que conduce, a falta de confirmación.
