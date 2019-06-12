La promotora del Doctor Music Festival ha cancelado la edición que tenía previsto celebrar los días 12, 13 y 14 de julio en el Circuit de Catalunya en Montmeló (Barcelona) porque "el cambio de ubicación no ha sido bien acogido por el público".
Según ha informado este miércoles Doctor Music, el Festival debía celebrarse inicialmente en Escalarre, en el Pirineo de Lleida, y tuvo que cambiar de emplazamiento porque la Agencia Catalana del Agua consideró que no estaba asegurada la evacuación en caso de inundaciones.
Esta reubicación ha provocado "un alto número de devoluciones de abonos y ha sido un durísimo golpe para el Doctor Music Festival", según los organizadores, que aseguran que se han visto obligados a cancelar los conciertos y han anunciado que devolverán los importes pagados por los espectadores que ha habían adquirido entradas.
