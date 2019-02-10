Público
Enric Pons Fallece el dibujante Enric Pons a los 85 años

Cuando se dio a conocer la precariedad en la que vivía, cobraba una pensión de 600 euros y pagaba 530 de alquiler mensual.

En la imagen, Enric Pons, dibujante de tebeos españoles.

El dibujante de la editorial Bruguera Enric Pons ha fallecido este sábado en Barcelona a los 85 años de edad, según han informado sus allegados en las redes sociales.

El artista, que trabajó durante 30 años en Bruguera maquetando y coloreando los dibujos que otros diseñaban, se había convertido en los últimos meses en símbolo de la lucha contra la especulación inmobiliaria, al estar amenazado de desahucio y recibir ayuda de los okupantes de la Casa de Cádiz de Barcelona, que se dedican a apoyar a personas sin hogar.

Cuando se dio a conocer la precariedad en la que vivía, cobraba una pensión de 600 euros y pagaba 530 de alquiler mensual, un donante anónimo le hizo llegar 10.000 euros desde Madrid, y él entregó 5.000 a los okupantes de Casa de Cádiz para agradecerles la ayuda que le habían prestado en forma de comida, amistad y cobijo.

La muerte de Pons ha sido anunciada en las redes sociales por el activista, portavoz de Casa de Cádiz e impulsor del proyecto Welcome Sin Techo, Lagarder Activista, quien ha escrito: "Cuando conocí a Enric el pasado 9 de noviembre, calentándose con las velas en su helado hogar, me indigné tanto que, desde entonces, estuve a su lado ofreciéndole todo el cariño y apoyo. Fue y será el gran dibujante de la Bruguera olvidado como muchos ancianos que mueren solos".

A lo largo del día, los impulsores de Welcome Sin Techo han construido un altar improvisado a las puertas de la antigua Casa de Cádiz, donde han colocado una fotografía de Pons y algunas velas.

