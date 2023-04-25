Newsletters

Una escultura del rey emérito con un rifle de caza irrumpe en la Puerta del Sol

El artista chileno Nicolás Miranda ha elaborado esta pieza de Juan Carlos I con una escopeta. La figura busca ridiculizar su imagen pública.

Público

MADRID

Actualizado:
  • Una escultura del rey emérito con un rifle de caza sorprende en la Puerta del Sol (Madrid).

    Diego radamés / europa press

    1 de 4

    El emérito, de caza por Madrid

    Una escultura de Juan Carlos I en plena jornada de caza ha sorprendido este martes a los turistas y vecinos que paseaban por la Puerta del Sol (Madrid). La figura retrata en tamaño reducido al emérito, que apunta con su rifle hacia la estatua del Oso y el Madroño, todo un emblema de la capital.

  • Una escultura del rey emérito con un rifle de caza sorprende en la Puerta del Sol (Madrid).

    DIEGO RADAMÉS / EUROPA PRESS

    2 de 4

    Una escultura de tamaño reducido

    El artista chileno Nicolás Miranda es el autor de esta escultura, que ha llamado la atención de los viandantes. La réplica del rey emérito está justo a un lado del monumento del Oso y el Madroño, en pleno centro de Madrid.

  • Una escultura del rey emérito con un rifle de caza sorprende en la Puerta del Sol (Madrid).

    DIEGO RADAMÉS / EUROPA PRESS

    3 de 4

    La última obra de Nicolás Miranda

    El autor de la escultura, Nicolás Miranda, posa junto a la imagen de Juan Carlos I. La obra se enmarca en su última producción, que lleva por título Estrategias parasitarias para la sobrevivencia en un mundo cruel. Miranda, licenciado en Bellas Artes con varias menciones, cuenta con una larga y exitosa trayectoria en América Latina.

  • Una escultura del rey emérito con un rifle de caza sorprende en la Puerta del Sol (Madrid).

    DIEGO RADAMÉS / EUROPA PRESS

    4 de 4

    Ridiculizar a Juan Carlos I

    El objetivo de la estatua es ridiculizar la figura de Juan Carlos I, que ha trasladado su domicilio a Abu Dabi para escapar de los frentes legales que tiene abiertos en España. Hace pocos días, el monarca visitaba Sanxenxo después de una parada express en Londres, donde acudió como invitado a un partido del Real Madrid.

