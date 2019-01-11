El editor Claudio López Lamadrid ha fallecido este viernes en Barcelona a los 59 años de un infarto cerebral, según han informado fuentes editoriales.
López Lamadrid, de orígenes aristocráticos y perteneciente a una estirpe familiar vinculada al mundo de la cultura y de la literatura, había nacido en Barcelona en 1960 y era director editorial de la división en español del grupo Penguin Random House.
El hasta ahora director editorial de la división en español del grupo Penguin Random House, había sido editor y traductor y a lo largo de su dilatada carrera fue el responsable de difundir en castellano la obra del estadounidense David Foster Wallace y el Nobel J.M. Coetzee, además de haber jugado un papel primordial en la edición de la obra del español Javier Cercas.
El legado editorial que deja el malogrado editor incluye nombres como Gabriel García Márquez, Philip Roth, Salman Rushdie o James Ellroy.
