Fallece el cineasta Carlos Suárez, premiado con un Goya en 1989

Participó en más de cien películas, en las que realizó las labores de dirección de fotografía, guionista y director. 

Carlos Suárez, en una imagen de archivo

Carlos Suárez, en una imagen de archivo / ACADEMIA CINE ASTURIANO

El cineasta ovetense Carlos Suárez, que se alzó en 1989 con el Goya a la dirección fotográfica por la película Remando al Viento, dirigida por su hermano Gonzalo Suárez, ha fallecido en la madrugada del sábado.

En un comunicado, la Academia del Cine Asturiano transmite su más sentido pésame por la pérdida de una de las figuras "más reconocidas y queridas por todo el sector".

El director de fotografía Carlos Suárez Morilla (Oviedo, 1946), falleció la madrugada del sábado dejando una prolongada carrera profesional en cine y televisión, en la que acumula más de cien títulos entre las labores de dirección de fotografía, guionista y director, y aún estaba en activo.

Carlos Suárez tiene en su haber cuatro nominaciones a los Premios Goya de la Academia del Cine en la categoría a mejor dirección de fotografía, alzándose en 1989 con el premio por la película Remando al viento.

También fue nominado al Goya por los filmes Don Juan de los infiernos (1992), Oviedo Express ( 2007) y La conjura del Escorial (2008).

