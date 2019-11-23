El actor estadounidense Michael J. Pollard, conocido por su papel en la emblemática película Bonnie y Clyde y que le valió una nominación a los Oscar, ha fallecido a los 80 años. El escritor, director y músico Rob Zombie ha confirmado el fallecimiento del actor de cintas como House of 1000 Corpses ('La casa de los 1000 cadáveres') en un mensaje publicado en redes sociales en el que elogia su trayectoria.
"Me desperté con la noticia de que Michael J. Pollard había muerto. Siempre me ha encantado su trabajo y su presencia realmente única en la pantalla. Él fue uno de los primeros actores con los que supe que tenía que trabajar tan pronto como despegara mi primera película. Se le echará de menos", ha indicado.
Nacido en Passaic (Nueva Jersey), Pollard se hizo conocido por su papel de C. W. Moss en la película Bonnie y Clyde, una interpretación por la que fue nominado como mejor actor de reparto en los Oscar y en los Globos de Oro y que le valió un premio de la British Academy Film Award al actor revelación del año en 1968. En 1966 fue contratado como estrella invitada en Star Trek, interpretando a Jahn, un niño en un planeta habitado por criaturas, en el episodio Miri. También trabajó en televisión en dos episodios de Superboy y The Andy Griffith Show. En la gran pantalla, ha actuado en cintas como El último obstáculo, Roxanne, American Gothic o Tango y Cash, entre otras muchas.
