Público

Muere a los 81 años Georgie Dann, el popular cantante de 'La barbacoa' y 'El chiringuito'

El músico francés se había sometido a una operación de cadera en el Hospital  Puerta de Hierro.

Georgie Dann en una imagen de archivo
Georgie Dann en una imagen de archivo. Fernando Alvarado / EFE

El icónico cantante francés, Georgie Dann, ha fallecido este miércoles en el Hospital Puerta de Hierro, en Madrid, durante una operación de cadera a la edad de 81 años, según ha informado El Mundo.

Sus populares canciones del verano, como La barbacoa o El chiringuito, entre otras, lo consagraron como un emblema musical durante las décadas de los 70 y los 80.

Nacido en París, como Georges Mayer Dahan, en 1940 (aunque, según EFE, fuentes del registro de la SGAE señalan que el año de nacimiento fue 1936), comenzó su trayectoria musical en España cuando participó en el Festival del Mediterráneo de 1965. 

(Habrá ampliación)

