Cientos de seguidores acudieron el viernes a la ciudad de Braintree, en el este de Inglaterra, para el funeral de Keith Flint, exlíder de Prodigy, a quien despidieron al ritmo de la música dance.
En la ceremonia también se ofreció pintura facial y tatuajes gratis para quienes presentaban sus respetos a la estrella de Firestarter.
Flint, una figura del movimiento rave de la década de 1990, fue hallado muerto en su casa a principios de marzo (vídeo). Tenía 49 años.
Una investigación abierta este mes confirmó que murió ahorcado. Una audiencia completa del caso fue aplazada hasta el 23 de julio.
Conocido por sus piercings faciales, el maquillaje y un excéntrico corte de pelo con cuernos de diablo, Flint jugó un papel importante para establecer la música dance y electrónica.
La procesión fúnebre recorrió un camino de 4 kilómetros hacia la iglesia de Santa María.
El actor Paul Kayne pronunció el panegírico, recordando cuentos de los años de Flynt en la ruta y su amor por las motocicletas, los animales y el arte marcial jiu-jitsu.
Sus seguidores lanzaron una petición para erigir una estatua del cantante en Braintree. Según el documento, que tiene 9.000 firmas, los residentes quieren "honrar a su hijo más famoso".
Nacido en el noreste de Londres, Flint se mudó a Braintree sus padres a mediados de la década de 1970 y en 1990 cofundó The Prodigy con Liam Howlett y Leeroy Thornhill. La banda tenía previsto realizar una gira por Estados Unidos en mayo y había lanzado su último álbum No Tourists en noviembre.
