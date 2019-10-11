Público
La Mala Rodríguez, Premio Nacional de Músicas Actuales 2019

El jurado ha destacado en el fallo cómo "su aparición supuso una ruptura tanto por su música como por su actitud y sus letras", en un mundo hasta entonces dominado por los hombres.

María Rodriguez, 'La Mala Rodríguez'.- EFE

La Mala Rodríguez ha sido galardonada hoy con el Premio Nacional de Músicas Actuales 2019 que concede anualmente el Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte, dotado con 30.000 euros.

El jurado ha destacado en el fallo cómo "su aparición supuso una ruptura tanto por su música como por su actitud y sus letras", en un mundo hasta entonces dominado por los hombres.

En el galardón concedido a esta artista, llamada realmente María Rodríguez (Jerez de la Frontera, 1979) ha pesado así mismo "ser pionera de un estilo como son las músicas urbanas que, desde su aparición hace dos décadas, se ha convertido en esencial en el terreno de la música popular".

