Nunca os olvidaremos Dani Mateo actuará finalmente en Valencia

Con la actuación 'Nunca os olvidaremos' junto a JJ Vaquero y Raúl Cimas, el cómico catalán actuará en el Palau de la Música que el gobierno valenciano ha prestado tras la cancelación por las amenazas del pasado noviembre.

El cómico catalán, Dani Mateo, que tuvo que cancelar una actuación en Valencia hace cuatro meses por las constantes amenazas tras su sketch en 'El Intermedio' en el que se sonaba la nariz con la bandera de España, podrá actuar en la ciudad. 

Este sábado, a las 22.30 horas en el Palau de la Música en la Sala Iturbi, realizará su show junto a JJ Vaquero y Raúl Cimas, llamado Nunca os olvidaremos.

Ribó ofreció el pasado noviembre el Palau de la Música a Dani Mateo para representar el espectáculo de humor después de que el Teatro Olympia cancelara las actuaciones del 23 y 24 de noviembre.

Dani Mateo ya anunció en su momento que tanto él como sus compañeros actuarían gratis para destinar la recaudación a ONGs benéficas. La Sociedad Valenciana Protectora de Animales y Plantas recibirá los ingresos que perciban los cómicos por el precio de las entradas. 

El sketch de la bandera trajo tanto ruido que incluso la Policía Nacional abrió una investigación sobre las numerosas amenazas que recibió el teatro Olympia de Valencia por acoger la función que finalmente fue cancelada. 

