El Grupo Municipal del PP en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha reiterado que no se contratará para las fiestas de la capital a "grupos afines a Podemos ni a condenados por humillar a víctimas de terrorismo".
El gobierno municipal ya se expresó en esta misma línea tras cancelar el concierto de Def con Dos previsto para dentro de las fiestas de Tetuán, programados por el anterior Gobierno de Ahora Madrid.
Consideraron que no eran "dignos de una institución que representa a todos los madrileños" cuando su cantante, César Strawberry, "ha sido condenado por el Tribunal Supremo por enaltecimiento del terrorismo".
"Madrid es una ciudad abierta que valora y protege la convivencia y la tolerancia. Por ello, el Gobierno Municipal no avalará actitudes que fomentan el odio y el ensañamiento con los que más han sufrido", firmaba el Gobierno municipal en un comunicado.
Tiempo después, la Junta municipal del distrito de Moncloa-Aravaca, presidida por Loreto Sordo (PP), cancelaba el concierto de Luis y Pedro Pastor previsto para el 8 de septiembre. Circunscribían la cancelación a "otros criterios artísticos" de la nueva Junta municipal de Moncloa-Aravaca, así como a la forma en que se desarrolló la contratación.
La cancelación del concierto de los Pastor ha generado reacciones contra la "censura". La primera, de los propios afectados, llegando a aseverar Luis que la anulación de su concierto se debí a los "cachorros de Aznar". Habló asimismo de "una censura invisible, económica, en la televisión pública", y ha defendido que su hijo "vive de su trabajo". Además, el cantautor ha recordado que "a partir del 'No a la Guerra', los ayuntamientos del PP" dejaron de contratarle.
Además, se han comenzado a recoger firmas en la plataforma Change.org en contra de la censura y se pide además que cada usuario que rubrice lo expuesto en la petición traslade una reclamación al Consistorio de la capital.
Por su parte, el Ayuntamiento de Móstoles sí que contará con la actuación de ambos cantautores en las fiestas del municipio, también en septiembre, ante la "censura" que se había dado por parte del Consistorio de la capital.
