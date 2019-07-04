El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha decidido cancelar el concierto de Def con Dos previsto para este viernes, 5 de julio, en el Parque Agustín Rodríguez Sahagún de Tetuán dentro de la programación de las fiestas de este distrito, una actuación que fue contratada por el anterior equipo de Gobierno.
En un comunicado, el Ejecutivo Municipal expresa que esta decisión se ha tomado tras considerar que "no es digno de una institución que representa a todos los madrileños promover la actuación de un grupo cuyo cantante, César Augusto Montaña, ha sido condenado por el Tribunal Supremo por enaltecimiento del terrorismo".
La sentencia asegura que las manifestaciones del cantante de Def con Dos en la red social Twitter “alimentan el discurso del odio, legitiman el terrorismo como fórmula de solución de los conflictos sociales y, lo que es más importante, obligan a la víctima al recuerdo de la lacerante vivencia de la amenaza, el secuestro o el asesinato de un familiar cercano”.
El músico difundió varios mensajes en redes sociales entre noviembre de 2013 y enero de 2014 en los que mencionaba al funcionario de prisiones secuestrado por ETA, José Antonio Ortega Lara, así como a los GRAPO, entre otras personas por las que fue condenado. Por ello, desde el Ayuntamiento han optado por valorar y proteger "la convivencia y la tolerancia" y "no avalará actitudes que fomentan el odio y el ensañamiento con los que más han sufrido", aseguran.
