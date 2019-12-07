El actor Ron Leibman ha fallecido este sábado en su Nueva York natal a la edad de 82 por una neumonía, según confirmó su agente a la televisión CNN.
El intérprete neoyorquino se hizo popular internacionalmente al interpretar al padre de Rachel en Friends. Leibman se metió en el papel de Leonard Green y la relación con su hija –encarnada por Jennifer Aniston– ha pasado a la historia de la televisión, ya que su trato siempre era complicada debido a que Rachel buscaba la emancipación económica de su progenitor, un millonario que esperaba que su hija fuera una simple mujer florero.
Además de estos afamados cameos esporádicos, Leibman estuvo nominado en una ocasión al Globo de Oro a mejor actuación en 1987 gracias a su papel en Christmas Eve. En 1979 ganó el Emmy por su papel en Kaz, el gran proyecto de su carrera, donde también tenía labores de creación y escritura.
Recientemente había puesto voz a Ron Cadillac en la serie Archer, aunque también participó en otra serie histórica, Los Soprano, donde encarnaba a Lior Pleper. En toda su carrera, Leibman participó en un total de más de cincuenta series y películas.
