Rosalía Los fans de Rosalía esperan expectantes su nuevo tema con Ozuna

Recientemente, también se ha conocido que la artista actuará en los Video Music Awards 2019 de MTV, donde además competirá en las categorías de 'mejor artista nuevo', 'mejor vídeo latino' y 'mejor coreografía'.

Rosalía en su actuación en el Mad Cool de Madrid el pasado julio. / Europa Press-Archivo

En las últimas horas Rosalía ha despertado la expectación entre sus fans tras anticipar en sus redes oficiales fragmentos de su nuevo tema con el puertorriqueño Ozuna, Yo x ti, tú x mí, cuyo estreno se espera de manera inminente. 

La cantante concurrirá a la próxima edición de los Video Music Awards de MTV con tres nominaciones y será además una de las artistas que actúen en esta gran gala musical que hasta el momento solo había confirmado la aparición sobre el escenario de Taylor Swift.

En el comunicado de la cadena que lo confirma este miércoles se informa que en esa lista estarán también Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X y Shawn Mendes.

Será en el Prudential Center de Newark, en Nueva Jersey (EE.UU.), donde el 26 de agosto tendrá lugar la ceremonia, que estará presentada por Sebastian Maniscalco y que podrá seguirse en más de 180 países, entre ellos España a partir de la 1 de la mañana.

Rosalía competirá en la categoría de "mejor artista nuevo", en la que habrá de batir a la jovencísima Billie Eilish, así como en las de "mejor coreografía" y "mejor vídeo latino" por su colaboración con J Balvin en "Con altura", por lo que entra dentro de lo posible que esta sea la canción que interpreten la barcelonesa y el colombiano.

Entre el resto de candidatos a los Video Music Awards, sobresalen Taylor Swift y Ariana Grande con 10 nominaciones cada una, incluyendo las categorías estrella de "mejor canción" y "vídeo del año".

La segunda es candidata a erigirse asimismo como "artista del año", categoría disputada con Cardi B, Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes y la citada Billie Eilish, un huracán que con solo un año en la gran industria ha logrado 9 nominaciones.

