El director de El señor de los Anillos, Peter Jackson, dirigirá un documental sobre la grabación del álbum Let it be de los Beatles a partir de casi 55 horas de metraje inéditos, según ha anunciado este miércoles Universal Music. La filmación se realizó entre el 2 y el 31 de enero de 1969 y originalmente se planteó para un especial de televisión que incluía como clímax la legendaria actuación de los Beatles en la azotea de las oficinas londinenses de Apple en Savile Row -hoy hace 50 años-.

El álbum, ganador de un Grammy, y la película original, dirigida por Michael Lindsay-Hogg, se publicaron finalmente en 1970, meses después de que la banda se separara. "Es como tener una máquina del tiempo que nos transportara a 1969, donde pudiéramos sentarnos en una silla del estudio viendo a estos cuatro amigos haciendo música juntos”, ha señalado Jackson en declaraciones recogidas en el comunicado oficial.

"Es como tener una máquina del tiempo que nos transportara a 1969”, ha señalado Jackson

Sobre el reflejo de las desavenencias que pudieran haber tenido en el proceso, el director dice haberse sentido aliviado al descubrir que la realidad era muy diferente del mito, tras revisar todas las imágenes y el audio que Lindsay-Hogg grabó.

"Es sencillamente un tesoro histórico increíble", afirma, "hay momentos de drama, pero no hay nada de las desavenencias a las que este proyecto ha sido asociado siempre. Mirar a John, Paul, George y Ringo trabajar juntos, creando lo que son ahora ya clásicos, de la nada, no es solo fascinante, es divertido, inspirador y sorprendentemente íntimo”.

La película, aún sin título, se encuentra actualmente en fase de producción y se está realizando con la total cooperación de Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon y Olivia Harrison, según la discográfica. Jackson trabajará con los mismos socios con los que lo hizo en su documental sobre la Primera Guerra Mundial They shall not grow old, la productora Clare Olssen y el editor Jabez Olssen y utilizarán las mismas técnicas de restauración de imágenes.