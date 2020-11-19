'Veneno', ganadora del Premio Iris de la Crítica 2020

madrid
La serie Veneno ha sido reconocida este jueves con el Premio Iris de la Crítica 2020 por "visibilizar con su historia la transexualidad y ser un referente para la sociedad", según ha anunciado la Academia de Televisión.
En una reunión celebrada este jueves por videoconferencia, el jurado, compuesto por críticos, periodistas y comentaristas de diversos medios de comunicación, ha decidido premiar a Veneno, la serie escrita y dirigida por Javier Calvo y Javier Ambrossi que retrata la vida de uno de los iconos LGTBI+ más populares de España, Cristina Ortiz 'La Veneno', por su aporte de "calidad" a la ficción española así como por visibilizar al colectivo transexual.
"Por visibilizar con su historia la transexualidad y ser un referente para la sociedad. Por su homenaje a la televisión de los 90, la oportunidad que ha supuesto para las actrices trans y ser un fenómeno que ha traspasado la pantalla. Por representar a la ficción española de calidad y su función de acompañamiento en tiempos de covid", ha destacado el jurado.
Asimismo, en esta edición el jurado ha querido hacer una mención especial a "la labor informativa y de entretenimiento" de la televisión y "agradecer el esfuerzo a todos sus profesionales", según el comunicado difundido por la organización de los premios.
