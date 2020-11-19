Estás leyendo: 'Veneno', ganadora del Premio Iris de la Crítica 2020

La serie de 'Los Javis' que retrata la vida de uno de los iconos LGTBI+ más populares de España, Cristina Ortiz 'La Veneno', ha sido destacada por "visibilizar con su historia la transexualidad y ser un referente para la sociedad".

'Veneno', serie creada por Javier Calvo y Javier Ambrossi. ATRESplayer PREMIUM

La serie Veneno ha sido reconocida este jueves con el Premio Iris de la Crítica 2020 por "visibilizar con su historia la transexualidad y ser un referente para la sociedad", según ha anunciado la Academia de Televisión.

En una reunión celebrada este jueves por videoconferencia, el jurado, compuesto por críticos, periodistas y comentaristas de diversos medios de comunicación, ha decidido premiar a Veneno, la serie escrita y dirigida por Javier Calvo y Javier Ambrossi que retrata la vida de uno de los iconos LGTBI+ más populares de España, Cristina Ortiz 'La Veneno', por su aporte de "calidad" a la ficción española así como por visibilizar al colectivo transexual.

"Por visibilizar con su historia la transexualidad y ser un referente para la sociedad. Por su homenaje a la televisión de los 90, la oportunidad que ha supuesto para las actrices trans y ser un fenómeno que ha traspasado la pantalla. Por representar a la ficción española de calidad y su función de acompañamiento en tiempos de covid", ha destacado el jurado.

Asimismo, en esta edición el jurado ha querido hacer una mención especial a "la labor informativa y de entretenimiento" de la televisión y "agradecer el esfuerzo a todos sus profesionales", según el comunicado difundido por la organización de los premios.

