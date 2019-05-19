Público
Dónde y cuándo ver el último capítulo de 'Juego de Tronos'

Horario y canales que emiten el final de la serie que se ha convertido en un fenómeno televisivo a nivel mundial. 

Daenerys Targaryen, en una escena del penúltimo capítulo de Juego de Tronos. HBO

La serie Juego de Tronos llega a su fin después de ocho temporadas. Un episodio de 80 minutos dirigido por David Benioff y D.B. Weiss desvelará el destino final de los protagonistas. Ahora bien, ¿dónde y cuándo ver este capítulo?

En España puedes seguir el final de la serie en dos plataformas: HBO España y Movistar Series. Ambos estrenan la serie de de forma simultánea a su emisión en Estados Unidos. Será la madrugada de este domingo al lunes, a las 3 horas, en horario peninsular. En Movistar se podrá ver primero en Versión Original Subtitulada (VOSE) y después en versión dual, mientras que en HBO estará disponible desde el principio en versión dual.

Después, el episodio quedará registrado en ambas plataformas para que sea visto bajo demanda.  Solo en HBO se pueden ver todos los capítulos de la serie, incluidas las temporadas anteriores. 

En América Latina, la última entrega de Juego de Tronos, se puede ver en HBO a través de la televisión por cable. El horario de estreno del capítulo final variará dependiendo del huso horario. En México y Colombia se emitirá a las 20 horas. En Brasil será el domingo a las 22 horas. 

