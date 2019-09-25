"Los animales no son nuestros para experimentar, comer, vestir o usar para el entretenimiento ni abusar de ellos en ninguna forma", es el lema de la organización de Personas por el Trato Ético de los Animales (PETA) con el que pretende alertar sobre la importancia del veganismo.

En este contexto, la organización recuerda que más del 90% de la selva del Amazonas ha sido destruida desde 1970 para fines relacionados con la ganadería contribuyendo a pasos agigantados a las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero. Además, aseguran, que por cada persona que se hace vegana (no consume ningún alimento de origen animal) se salva la vida de casi 200 animales al año, aparte de reducir su contribución a la crisis climática.

Por todo esto abogan por una alimentación vegana y han encontrado la cara visible de esta lucha en la estrella de Hollywood Joaquin Phoenix, que no es la primera vez que colabora con la entidad.

Más colaboraciones con PETA

Recientemente, el actor también protagonizó un cartel de PETA que defendía no usar la lana como tejido textil y, para ello, lucía un traje 100 % vegano bajo el eslogan Cruelty Doesn’t Suit Me (La crueldad no me queda bien).

Joaquin Phoenix con un traje vegano de lana de Brave GentleMan y posa junto a las ovejas rescatadas./ PETA

Concienciado con la importancia de los animales, Phoenix asegura que "cuando miramos el mundo a través de los ojos de otro animal, tenemos que darnos cuenta de que internamente somos todos iguales, y que por eso merecemos vivir sin sufrimiento".

Pero el actor no es la excepción sino la norma, ya que otros intérpretes de la talla de Michael Keaton, Woody Harrelson, Natalie Portman, Edie Falco, Richard Linklater o Alicia Silverstone, entre otros, también se han unido a PETA en la lucha contra el maltrato animal en circos o su uso para probar productos de higiene personal como los cosméticos.

La valla publicitaria se encuentra ubicada en Nueva York, en Seventh Avenue y W 40th Street, en la céntrica plaza de Times Square.