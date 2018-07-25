Público
Luis Rubiales La arquitecta de Luis Rubiales: "Nos dijo que la única forma de cobrar la reforma era cargando el coste de su casa a la AFE" 

La arquitecta Yasmina Eid-Mached afirma que Luis Rubiales "intentó que entráramos en un juego sucio para pagarse la casa por medio de la Asociación de Futbolistas Españoles y nosotros nos negamos".

El presidente de la Federación Española de Fútbol, Luis Rubiales. - EFE

Luis Rubiales, presidente de la Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) ha sido denunciado por intentar pagar más de 120.000 euros de una reforma en su domicilio particular con dinero de la Asociación de Futbolistas Españoles. Ahora, la Cadena SER ha desvelado una grabación del denunciante Miguel Ángel Galán, presidente del Centro Nacional de Formación de Entrenadores de Fútbol, con la arquitecta Yasmina Eid-Mached: "Nos dijo que la única forma de cobrar la reforma era cargando el coste de su casa a la AFE", reconoce la arquitecta encargada de la obra.

Rubiales, que en ese momento era presidente de la Asociación de Futbolistas Españoles, "intentó que entráramos en un juego sucio para pagarse la casa por medio de la AFE y nosotros nos negamos", apunta Eid-Mached.

Además, Rubiales no solo ha sido denunciado por utilizar dinero de la AFE para reformar su casa. En el audio, Yasmina Eid-Mached también afirma que Rubiales la agredió cuando la arquitecta se negó a devolverle los 28.593 euros que este le adelantó en el proyecto. 

La arquitecta insiste en que dispone de más documentación, como 135 facturas por las obras de la casa de Rubiales que ascienden los 120.000 euros, que ya ha aportado a otro procedimiento judicial contra Rubiales. 

