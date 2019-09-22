Público
Carolina Marín Carolina Marín gana su primer título tras ocho meses de baja por lesión

Tras una remontada, Marín obtiene su primer trofeo tras la grave lesión de rodilla del pasado enero. 

La española Carolina Marín conquista su tercer título mundial./EFE

La española Carolina Marín en una imagen de archivo./EFE

La española Carolina Marín, campeona olímpica y mundial, se ha adjudicado el Abierto de China de bádminton al superar en la final a la taiwanesa Tzu Ying Tai, número 4 del mundo, por 14-21, 21-17 y 21-18 después de una hora y cinco minutos de juego.

El título en Changzhou es el primero para Marín después de ocho meses de baja a causa de la rotura del ligamento cruzado de la rodilla derecha que se produjo durante la final del Masters de Indonesia. Su vuelta oficial a las pistas fue hace diez días en Vietnam, pero fue eliminada en primera ronda.

Carolina Marín, una vez más en este torneo, se vio obligada a remontar tras ser superada claramente por Tai en la primera manga. Los antecedentes con la taiwanesa tampoco permitían ser demasiado optimistas. Tai había ganado siete de los once partidos disputados con la española, incluidos los cuatro últimos.

Sin embargo, la determinación de la española, como en la semifinal ante la japonesa Toyaka Takahashi, dio la vuelta al partido. Marín aumentó la presión sobre Tai y se impuso en las dos siguiente mangas con claridad.

