valència
El Valencia CF anunció este viernes un acuerdo con la empresa Chiliz, creadora de la plataforma Socios.com, que hará que el equipo sustituya en su camiseta la publicidad de una casa de apuesta, prohibida a partir de la próxima campaña.
A partir de ahora, el primer equipo del club de Mestalla llevará el anagrama de su Token, una participación que los aficionados de los clubes pueden comprar (en el caso de los más importantes por unos dos euros) y que les permitirá participar en determinadas decisiones a través de encuestas, además de conseguir premios y participar en experiencias exclusivas.
La lista de clubes que han iniciado este proyecto con de Socios.com incluye a clubes como el FC Barcelona, el Paris Saint-Germain, la Juventus, el AC Milan o el Manchester City, pero el Valencia CF será el primero en publicitarlo en la parte frontal de su camiseta.
El Valencia y Chiliz lanzarán el $VCF Fan Token en Socios.com a lo largo de las próximas semanas y Anil Murthy, presidente del club aseguró que esta iniciativa busca "mantener la tradición" de que los aficionados estén "en el corazón del fútbol" mediante la "innovación y la tecnología".
"La prioridad del club es seguir innovando y explorando nuevas tendencias para poder seguir involucrando a nuestros fans en un mundo en constante cambio. Por ello, estamos muy contentos de embarcarnos en un nuevo proyecto con Chiliz. Esto es sólo el comienzo de una gran relación para nuestros fans y para ambas entidades", apuntó.
Alexandre Dreyfus, consejero delegado de Chiliz y Socios.com, dijo que esta iniciativa busca "convertir a los aficionados pasivos en contribuyentes activos" de los mismos.
