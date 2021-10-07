Estás leyendo: Detenido un jugador del Brighton por presunto abuso sexual

Detenido un jugador del Brighton por presunto abuso sexual

Desconocen, por el momento, la identidad del futbolista, aunque el periódico británico 'The Sun' señala a Yves Bissouma.

Un jugador del equipo de fútbol inglés Brighton & Hove Albion, cuya identidad no se ha revelado, ha sido arrestado este miércoles por presunto abuso sexual en un club de la ciudad. 

La policía de Sussex emitió un comunicado en el que anunciaba que dos hombres, uno de 40 y otro de 20 años, habían sido arrestados después de que una mujer denunciara haber sufrido abusos sexuales en un local de Brighton a primera hora del miércoles. 

En el comunicado anunciaban que los dos varones "fueron arrestados como sospechosos de abuso sexual y quedará en custodia de la policía por ahora. La víctima está recibiendo apoyo de especialistas". 

"El Brighton sabe que uno de sus jugadores está ayudando a la policía en su investigación. El asunto es ahora un proceso legal y el club no hará más comentarios en estos momentos", añaden.

Y, aunque desde el Brighton no han desvelado la identidad del futbolista, el periódico británico The Sun ha publicado, además del comunicado, fotografías del arresto. El tabloide señala al futbolista Yves Bissouma como supuesto culpable. 

