La SER se disculpa por el periodista que increpó al entrenador del Lleida al responder en catalán

El entrenador del Lleida Esportiu, Gerard Albadalejo, fue recriminado el pasado sábado por un periodista durante una rueda de prensa por contestar en catalán. Albadalejo estaba respondiendo en ese momento a las preguntas de un compañero de Catalunya Ràdio -que había formulado las cuestiones en la misma lengua- cuando el informador local lo increpó.

"Si usted me pregunta en castellano responderé en castellano y si usted me pregunta en catalán responderé en catalán", respondió entonces Albadalejo, quien añadió que "no es una cuestión de idioma". "Si se me pregunta en inglés, intentaré responder en inglés, si soy capaz de expresarme", reiteraba ante la insistencia del periodista.

Tras el incidente, la emisora de la Cadena Ser de Cinco Villas (Zaragoza) quiso disculparse con el entrenador y con el equipo por "esta acción protagonizada por un colaborador externo y que no forma parte del equipo de redacción de esta casa".

Por su parte, el equipo de Segunda B ha querido agradecer el gesto de la emisora a través de Twitter, y también "por los mensajes de apoyo recibidos desde distintos lugares y ámbitos".