Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Eurobasket España certifica su acceso directo a los cuartos de final del Eurobasket femenino

La selección acaba líder del Grupo A tras vencer ante la coanfitriona Letonia (56-59).

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Astou Ndour, durante un partido con la selección española de baloncesto.FEB / ALBERTO NEVADO

Astou Ndour, durante un partido con la selección española de baloncesto.FEB / ALBERTO NEVADO

La selección española de baloncesto ha ganado este domingo por un corto 56-59 a Letonia en la tercera y última jornada de la fase de grupos del Eurobasket femenino, que se disputa por tierras letonas y serbias, para certificar con ello la primera posición e igualmente su acceso directo a los cuartos de final.

Así, el equipo entrenado por Lucas Mondelo logró su tercera victoria en otros tantos partidos disputados, afianzando en el Grupo A ese liderato con premio doble de evitar la repesca de octavos. A su rebufo, en segunda posición acabó Gran Bretaña, merced a su triunfo por 54-68 sobre la colista Ucrania; y en el tercer lugar concluyeron las letonas.

Pero las bálticas vencieron muy cara su derrota, debido a un arreón final que incordió a las españolas cuando éstas ya se veían ganadoras antes de tiempo. Mondelo se encargó de poner las pilas a sus discípulas con un oportuno tiempo muerto, pues el electrónico del Arena Riga reflejaba un 50-55 a 02:25 del bocinazo definitivo.

Costó lo suyo, ya que incluso Aija Brumermane falló dos tiros libres con 54-57 cuando faltaban 54 segundos. La '13' letona dejó escapar ahí una gran oportunidad para su equipo, que había defendido con uñas y dientes los dos ataques inmediatamente anteriores de una España irregular.

Fue un desenlace taquicárdico para un duelo de vaivenes, en el que las de Mondelo habían dominado tras el primer periodo (17-17). Y es que la WÑBA había secado a sus adversarias en un gran segundo cuarto, con parcial acumulado de 8-18 mientras la pívot hispano-senegalesa Astou Ndour volvía a ser la más destacada bajo ambos tableros.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas