Los problemas se le acumulan al presidente de la Federación Española de Fútbol, Luis Rubiales. Además de la tormentosa salida del seleccionador Robert Moreno tras el regreso de Luis Enrique, Rubiales tiene que hacer frente a las críticas por llevar la Supercopa de España a Arabia Saudí
Una de las últimas condenas a la decisión de Rubiales llega de la asociación Deporte y Diversidad (DyD), organización que a través de un comunicado recordaba la semana pasada que Arabia Saudí "es uno de los seis países en el mundo donde la condena de pena de muerte a personas homosexuales es efectiva" y donde aún se persigue y criminaliza al colectivo LGTBI.
DyD también recuerda que la justificación de Rubiales para llevar la Supercopa a Arabia Saudí –"participar activamente para hacer ver que una sociedad puede transformarse"– no es aceptable porque, según afirma David Guerrero, presidente de DyD, "el señor Rubiales ha olvidado en esta especie de justificación a las personas LGTBI, que son condenadas a muerte en este país sólo por ser cómo son".
Por eso, DyD ya ha pedido a Rubiales que rectifique: "El deporte no debe utilizarse para blanquear la imagen de un país que no garantiza los derechos de las mujeres y del colectivo LGTBI", sostiene la asociación en el comunicado.
Además, en su comunicado DyD señala que "la ausencia de referentes LGTBI en el fútbol profesional masculino está provocada por decisiones como esta, entre otras". "Además de enfrentarse a los insultos de las gradas o el aislamiento de ciertos patrocinadores, un futbolista gay que quisiera vivir en libertad vería además su vida en peligro al participar en la Supercopa o en el próximo Mundial de Qatar, donde también se pena la homosexualidad con la muerte".
