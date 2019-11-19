Público
Sentencia del caso de los ERE

Documento íntegro de la sentencia dictada por la Audiencia de Sevilla, que condena a 19 exaltos cargos de la Junta de Andalucía. El expresidente andaluz  Jose Antonio Griñán es condenado a seis años de cárcel por malversación y prevaricación. Su antecesor, Manuel Chaves, es inhabilitado sdurante nueve años por prevaricación.

DOCUMENTO RRSS

